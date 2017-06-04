Discipline key factor for Lomary

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:39PM LOMARY Secondary School under-17 will focus on their discipline if they want to win all their pool games during the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Southern Zone competition.

Manager Apisalome Rasoki said they have a three year plan to develop their players.

"This is our 16 players who reached the quarterfinal against Suva Grammar school but unfortunately we didn't make it.

"We're thankful to our teachers and parents for supporting as we prepare for this season especially Nanuku Resort.

"We have reminded our players that the most important thing that should show is discipline and with that we can win any game," Rasoki said.

He said for the school the main priority was academic and also to help improve our players in sports development.