Discipline key factor for Lomary

Update: 4:39PM LOMARY Secondary School under-17 will focus on their discipline if they want to win all their pool games during the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Southern Zone competition.
Manager Apisalome Rasoki said they have a three year
plan to develop their players.
"This is our 16 players who reached the quarterfinal
against Suva Grammar school but unfortunately we didn't make it.
"We're thankful to our teachers and parents for
supporting as we prepare for this season especially Nanuku Resort.
"We have reminded our players that the most important
thing that should show is discipline and with that we can win any game," Rasoki
said.
He said for the school the main priority was academic
and also to help improve our players in sports development.