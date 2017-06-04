Flying Fijians: A mother's pride

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:36PM FLYING Fijians debutant Jale Vatubua's mother Maureen was glowing with happiness as she bid farewell to her youngest son as the team departed from the Grand Pacific Hotel today.

The 62-year-old from Vanuabalavu in Lau spoke highly of her son's success and wished that her late husband Viliame Dalituicama was alive to see their son play his first test match for Fiji.

"His dad is a sport fanatic and all his siblings played rugby, hockey and netball.

"For Jale he is a rugby man went through primary school and and high school at Marist Brothers and went over to New Zealand for one year and moved over to Sydney and now to France and it was all for the love of rugby.

"His the first in the family to get this far which is to represent Fiji and we're so proud of him.

"Whatever we can do is that we provide him all the support that he needed," Vatubua said.