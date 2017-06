/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nhiklesh Dutt joins his grandmother Maya Devi during the Rath Yatraa procession in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 4:25PM HE smiled sheepishly as he joined his grandmother Maya Devi to seek the blessings of the Hindu deities.

Nhiklesh Dutt was among other devotees that lined the Labasa main road to be part of the Rath Yaatra.

Braving the hot sun they joined other devotees that lined up the street seeking the blessings of the Lord Jagnath.

Rath Yatra or Chariot Festival is a Hindu festival associated with Lord Jagannath.