Miss World Fiji 2017: Bulou's will to rise

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji 2017 finalist Bulou Nasuguvanua. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:50PM BULOU Nasuguvanua is a living testimony that you can achieve anything in life if you have the courage and the will to persevere.

The Miss World Fiji 2017 finalist did not complete her secondary school education because she had to step in and help her family after her brother passed away.

"After my brother passed away, I had the courage to stand up for my family because of financial difficulties that we were faced with," Ms Nasugunavanua said.

"At the age of 14 I left school; I started singing and made use of my talent," she said.

The 21-year-old said in 2010, she approached Arthur Philitoga of the Kulture Band where she started her music career by singing at resorts and hotels with the band.

She also worked as a barmaid at Eds Bar in Nadi.

"I started to establish my contacts with people and clients that led me to Harcourts Fiji to being a real estate agent," she said.

"It was a very huge step for me and I did not even think that I would have come this far having only reached Form Three level."

The Vatulele Island lass is encouraging young women out there that it is always good to try opportunities, big or small, that come their way.

"Do not give up as this is not the end of it," she said.

Ms Nasuguvanua, who is working for Khelvin Realtors, said her mum has always been her role model.

She said her employer and dad Iliesa Nasuguvanua were her main sponsors.

When asked of her relationship with the other finalists, Ms Nasuguvanua who is looking forward to June 10 for the finals of the Miss World Fiji, said: "We are like sisters, we work together."