Age is no barrier for Drekeniwai gentleman

LUKE RAWALAI
Sunday, June 04, 2017

Update: 2:15PM AGE is no barrier for Rusiate Vuravakavonu who has plans to begin an engine repair workshop at his village in Vanua Levu.

The 65-year-old Drekeniwai native obtained a certificate in Small Engine Repairs from the Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea last Friday after a weeklong training.

Mr Vuravakavonu who was part of the 36 villagers that graduated with certificates following the weeklong training said even his age would not deter his plans to have an engine repair workshop in the village.

He said he could not sit moping about the fact that he is old and the certificate was of no use to him.

"Instead I am going to prove them wrong and start my own business," he said.








