Climate change warriors to perform at Oceans Conference

+ Enlarge this image The team arrived safely into Los Angeles today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:45PM A GROUP consisting of members of the Pasifika Voices and Oceania Dance Theatre at the University of the South Pacific (USP) have been invited to perform at the United Nations (UN) Conference on Oceans which will be held in New York in America.

The team was fortunate to have been invited by the Pacific Island Small Developing States, sponsored by the German mission to the UN.

Group coordinator Tulevu Tora said it is a fully funded trip and they will be performing to high level delegations, Heads of States and the UN Secretary General.

"Since 2013, we had been working on creating dances and songs that highlights the issues of climate change," Mr Tora said.

"Peter Peter Espiritu, Igelese Ete, Allan Alo and Professor Hereniko had been in the forefront of trying to get this message of climate out to the world," he said.

"Since then, we had called ourselves climate change warriors because we have been directly or indirectly affected by it."

The conference which begins on June 5 aims to be the game changer that will reverse the decline in the health of our ocean for people, planet and prosperity.

The conference ends on June 9.