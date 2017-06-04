Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Sunday 4 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Man charged for bribing a police officer

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, June 04, 2017

Update: 1:24PM A MAN is expected to appear at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with allegedly bribing a police officer.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man was arrested for a case of drunk driving in Sigatoka town this morning. 

"While the suspect was being escorted to the Sigatoka Police Station after midnight it is alleged he tried to bribe the arresting officer with $20," Ms Naisoro said.

"The arresting officer seized the money and reported the matter," she said.

The man has been charged with drink and drive and bribery.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Silent tears'
  2. St John's down QVS U18
  3. Unknown mana of Soso
  4. Couple's duty of care
  5. Vollmer takes Coral Coast title
  6. NFP sets priorities
  7. Thousands commemorate bicentennial celebration
  8. Miss World Fiji 2017: Bulou's will to rise
  9. Tuvalu fights for rights
  10. Alert on bogus realtors

Top Stories this Week

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  2. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  6. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  10. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)