Man charged for bribing a police officer

Update: 1:24PM A MAN is expected to appear at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with allegedly bribing a police officer.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man was arrested
for a case of drunk driving in Sigatoka town this morning.
"While the suspect was being escorted to the Sigatoka Police
Station after midnight it is alleged he tried to bribe the arresting officer
with $20," Ms Naisoro said.
"The arresting officer seized the money and reported the
matter," she said.
The man has been charged with drink and drive and bribery.