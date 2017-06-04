Man charged for bribing a police officer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:24PM A MAN is expected to appear at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with allegedly bribing a police officer.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man was arrested for a case of drunk driving in Sigatoka town this morning.

"While the suspect was being escorted to the Sigatoka Police Station after midnight it is alleged he tried to bribe the arresting officer with $20," Ms Naisoro said.

"The arresting officer seized the money and reported the matter," she said.

The man has been charged with drink and drive and bribery.