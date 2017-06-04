Operation 'Veisiko' in Nadi

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nadi Police personnel rounded up their three day Operation Veisiko on Friday last week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:11PM IT is better to prevent crime then to wait and have crime being committed.

Divisional Crime Officer of the Western division (DCO/W) Superintendent of Police (SP) Shanti Lal made the comment at the end of the three day operation by the Nadi Police personnel.

Operation "Veisiko" which saw officers visiting villages, settlements and business houses in Nadi came to an end on Friday last week after the officers visited the Nawai Community Post Area of operations.

Acting Officer in Charge of Nadi Police District Inspector Dharmendra Dutt said officers got to feel and experience the hardships people in the area face every day.

"Some of them complained that stray animals eat up their root crops and their reports are being overlooked. Some felt that there was a need for Police to be seen in their area which would make them safer," said IP Dutt.

Meanwhile SP Lal was thankful that the officers braved the hot sun and walked long distances to visit and talk to people in regards to preventing crime.