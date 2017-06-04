Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Sunday 4 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Operation 'Veisiko' in Nadi

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, June 04, 2017

Update: 1:11PM IT is better to prevent crime then to wait and have crime being committed.

Divisional Crime Officer of the Western division (DCO/W) Superintendent of Police (SP) Shanti Lal made the comment at the end of the three day operation by the Nadi Police personnel. 

Operation "Veisiko" which saw officers visiting villages, settlements and business houses in Nadi came to an end on Friday last week after the officers visited the Nawai Community Post Area of operations.

Acting Officer in Charge of Nadi Police District Inspector Dharmendra Dutt said officers got to feel and experience the hardships people in the area face every day.

"Some of them complained that stray animals eat up their root crops and their reports are being overlooked. Some felt that there was a need for Police to be seen in their area which would make them safer," said IP Dutt.

Meanwhile SP Lal was thankful that the officers braved the hot sun and walked long distances to visit and talk to people in regards to preventing crime.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Silent tears'
  2. St John's down QVS U18
  3. Unknown mana of Soso
  4. Couple's duty of care
  5. Vollmer takes Coral Coast title
  6. NFP sets priorities
  7. Thousands commemorate bicentennial celebration
  8. Miss World Fiji 2017: Bulou's will to rise
  9. Tuvalu fights for rights
  10. Alert on bogus realtors

Top Stories this Week

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  2. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  6. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  10. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)