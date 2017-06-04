Society sets up demonstration plot

/ Front page / News

THE Mamanuca Environment Society successfully established a 10x10 metre demonstration plot for tropical dry forests at Solevu Village on Malolo Island last week.

The prototype is part of the Society's initiative to preserve and replenish the endangered tropical dry forest ecosystems in the Mamanuca Group.

Last month, officials from the Mamanuca Environment Society and forestry experts accompanied US ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin and presented isevusevu to the Turaga na Tui Lawa, the chief of Malolo district, Ratu Savanaia Vatunitu seeking permission to collect dry forest seedlings and propagate them in the dry forest nurseries funded by the US Embassy.

Ahura Resorts gave 20 dry forest saplings to initiate the afforestation project.

This is the second such nursery in the country and has primarily initiated with saplings given by Ahura Resorts.

Ahura Resorts environment manager Sialisi Rasalato said he was grateful the community engaged in planting the crested iguana demonstration plot.

"It is always recommended to extend planting from an existing forest patch or water catchments and then move outwards," he said.

MES projects officer Marica Vakacola said MES would continue to collaborate with tourism operators to play a leading role in restoration projects in the Mamanucas.

"The Mamanuca Environment Society will continue working with the Yaubula management support team in this long-term dry forest restoration program that directly supports the critically endangered Fijian crested iguana and other biodiversity of Malolo Levu and community livelihood for the present and future generation," Ms Vakacola said.