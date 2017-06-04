Fiji Red Cross sets priority

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President of Fiji Jioji Konrote (left) greets New Zealand Red Cross president Dr Jennifer McMahon during the Fiji Red Cross National Council Meeting yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Fiji Red Cross Society must continue to develop in the area of recovery and national disaster response as the people of Fiji have high expectations of the organisation.

This was shared by the President of Fiji, Jioji Konrote, while speaking to members of the Fiji Red Cross Society at their National Council Meeting in Suva yesterday.

Mr Konrote said the organisation's success depended heavily on the spirit of volunteerism by citizens and non-citizens.

"The world is changing very fast and Fiji Red Cross must evolve with these changes and ensure that it is in touch with new developments," he said.

"We must stay relevant in this changing world.

"We understand disaster response whether it is a cyclone, flood, drought or fire.

"This is something we are good at, but we must continue to develop in the area of recovery and solidify the new areas you are working on.

"It is what our people in Fiji have come to anticipate from us and I have no doubt that this will continue for as long as Red Cross has its doors open."

He encouraged the organisation to work in co-ordination with the Government because both parties have limited resources at their disposal.

"But the key concern is that Government and the Red Cross could miss assisting those who are in genuine need of assistance," he said.

"In encouraging you to work with Government, I also ask that the Red Cross Society consider the type of support it can provide to help address climate change, which is already having catastrophic effects on humanity at large."

Mr Konrote commended members of the Fiji Red Cross Society for assisting thousands od people during their relief and rehabilitation efforts post-Severe TC Winston.

The Fiji Red Cross Society has 16 branches around the country.