Real estate body set up

/ Front page / News

A NEW association has been formed for real estate agents across the country. The association is a forum where agents collectively share ideas and raise concerns.

Real Estate Agents Licensing Board acting CEO Virisila Tuimanu said this was the first association formed for agents in the country.

"The association has been formed as of Thursday and it has been registered," she said.

"We are encouraging real estate agents to join, but this is not mandatory, it's voluntary. It's a good foundation for them to collectively voice and advocate their rights."

There are more than 100 licensed agents in the country with more than 200 registered sales representatives.