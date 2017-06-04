Alert on bogus realtors

/ Front page / News

THERE is a marked increase in bogus real estate agents in the country, says Real Estate Agents Licensing Board acting CEO Virisila Tuimanu.

She made the comment during the REALB talanoa session in Lautoka on Friday.

Ms Tuimanu said this had been of grave concern for the board, with a growing number of individuals posing as agents but acting without a licence.

"It's been always there ... the fact that people are out there are selling land and getting commission, but they don't have an actual licence to act on behalf of the owners," she said.

She added most times they were alerted to such issues a little too late.

"Only when complaints come then we actually can go ahead and do something about it," Ms Tuimanu said.

"There is usually a complaints process in place. If the complaints come in then compliance people go out and do their checks, their analysis and the final thing is to go to the police."

Since 2012, the board recorded 56 case complaints with reference to illegal agents. The most was recorded in 2012 with 18. Ms Tuimanu said there was strong likelihood that there were more cases that were yet to be brought to the board's attention.

She said it was crucial that property owners were aware of policies related to employing real estate agents.

"One of the most important things I usually tell the people who usually come in is to check their identity cards issued by REALB," Ms Tuimanu said.

"It has an expiry date as well so you need to check the validity of the ID card.

"There is a public register available in the office and online where anyone can come in and inquire about the agent."