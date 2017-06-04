Couple's duty of care

/ Front page / News

WITHOUT any form of assistance or sponsorship Neomai and Joeli Uluilakeba opened the doors of their home to about 40 youths who they look after.

Apart from her nine children, Vaturova native Neomai has taken it as her motherly role to look after the youths from her village who have nowhere else to stay.

Mrs Uluilakeba said the youths always visited her and her husband in Savusavu.

And many of them had chosen to stay back, refusing to return to the village," she said.

"In an effort to put food in the mouths of these youths my husband and I have started income generating projects using the talents that these youths have.

"Many of them sing so we have formed a small band known as the Breakers Band and because a few of our boys have rugby talents we have Breakers 7s rugby too which has been performing well in tournaments around the North.

"We all stay in our humble residence in Savusavu which houses my family and the youths."

Ms Uluilakeba said their Breakers Band was fortunate to be led by famous composer Lepani Tagicakibau who had volunteered to provide guidance for the youths.

"Hearing of our plight a kind American couple had bought one acre of land for us which is being farmed by the youths," she said.

"We are proud and grateful for the good Samaritans that we have met along the way.

"For as long as we live our home will be open to youths who have nowhere to turn to because we believe that they hold the keys to the future they just need guidance."