Fiji Link marks third birthday

Luke Rawalai
Sunday, June 04, 2017

THE hot Babasiga sun did not deter Fiji Link customers and members of the public as they gathered at Subrail Park yesterday to celebrate Fiji Link's third birthday.

Sporting stars Roy Krishna and Jerry Tuwai both led a team made up of players in the Labasa soccer team and the Macuata rugby team for a friendly game of soccer and rugby.

Teams played soccer for the first teams and switched to rugby later as members of public took advantage of the low flight fares that were available to them at the celebrations.

Fiji Link's new general manager Athil Narayan said the company was proud to get the celebrations to Labasa again this year. Mr Narayan said Fiji Link was all about connecting Fijians .

"We connect Fijians within the country and allow them to connect seamlessly to the world on Fiji Airways," he said.

"The company has come a long way in its brief history as Fiji Link with new aircraft, more staff like pilots and cabin crew and a strong commitment to Fiji."

"Fiji Airways group is embarking on a culture change with its new vision concentrating on service as a priority.

"If we have situations now which disrupt the travel plans of customers, we will work harder than ever before to make it right."

Mr Narayan said the vision was set by the company's managing director and chief executive officer adding it would be practised by all their 1,400 staff.

"If any of you have feedback in this regard from here on please contact me directly on gm@fijilink.com and I look forward to hearing from you."








