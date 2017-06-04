Youths graduate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The ecstatic graduates with chief guest and Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou as well as other invited guests. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

OF the 23 youths that enrolled in the month-long Class 3 Carpentry Training, 15 graduated with certificates that would open up a world of opportunities for them.

During the graduation, Cakaudrove Provincial Youth officer Anase Sikoa told chief guest and Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou that the remaining eight had to be expelled from the Naqere Youth Training Centre for abuse of alcohol.

While officiating at the graduation for the youths who hailed from villages in the three provinces of Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata, Mr Tuitubou urged youths to make use of their certificates.

Mr Tuitubou told youths they would be no different from their eight comrades if they failed to utilise the opportunity available to them after graduating.

He said the certificates would pave the way forward to further education.

The minister said it would also provide them with employment and a chance to contribute to the development of their families, communities and the nation as a whole.

Speaking on the issue of globalisation and the changes it brought about Mr Tuitubou told youths the ministry intended youths to shape globalisation and not the other way around.

"Government intends to give youths like you who may have dropped out of formal education in the early stages a second chance," he said.

"Anything is possible if we put our heart and effort into it because where there is a will there is a way."

Mr Tuitubou told youths of a girl from the highlands of Nadroga who had undergone similar training. He said that he met her at University of the South Pacific's Alafua campus where she was studying for her masters in agriculture.

"These certificates will pave a brighter future for you, but it is only for those that will grab this opportunity and make the most of it," he said.