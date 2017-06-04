Vollmer takes Coral Coast title

/ Front page / News

Coral Coast Carnival 2nd runner-up Miss Mathar Sangam Artika Mani (left), Miss Coral Coast Carnival Miss Coastline Transport Magdalene Vollmer and 1st runner-up Miss Sigatoka Market Vendors Adi Vani Tasere. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

MISS Coastline Transport Magdalene Vollmer was crowned Miss Coral Coast 2017 last night in front of a raucous crowd that cheered on their queen.

The university student was emotional after her win and said she was honoured to be the new Queen of Sigatoka.

"I'd like to thank my mum for giving up her time to support and for being here and she is the reason why I'm here today," she said. "I'm proud to say that my mum was the first Miss Coral Coast in 1986.

"Through our struggle as a family we are here today and for their support and their prayers."

Chief guest Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar congratulated the winner and the town's latest climate change advocate.

He said the new Queen would carry on the national theme of the impact of climate change which has reached the global stage with Fiji at the forefront of its discussions.

"Fijian Government takes a lead role in the COP23 in Bonn, Germany, this year," he said.

"My ministry has incorporated the theme of COP23 in the Fiji Pageant.

"She will be an ambassador for this great town of Sigatoka. Ladies and gentlemen, despite what some are saying climate change has a real impact in countries like Fiji and other Pacific Island countries."

"On Monday I will announce climate change adaptation programs for each municipalities.

THE WINNERS :

Miss Charity: Miss Madar Sangam Nadroga Artika Mani

Miss Coral Coast First Runner Up: Miss Sigatoka Market Vendors Adi Vani Tasere.