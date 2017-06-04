Fiji Time: 12:03 PM on Sunday 4 June

NFP sets priorities

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, June 04, 2017

THE National Federation Party has set their foundation for the 2018 general election with former parliamentarian Pio Tikoduadua selected as party president.

During the NFP annual convention at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka yesterday, Mr Tikoduadua called for people to realise and exercise their rights as influencers of decision-making in the country.

"Exactly two years today, I was told that my opinion does not matter in the national affairs of Fiji as a nation and as a people," he said.

"I want to tell Fiji and I want to tell the world that your opinion does matter. Your opinion matters for Fiji to move forward.

"Your opinion is important and is more important than the whole of government put together."

The convention was themed "Change is Coming" with party members placing suggestions on how Fiji can improve its economic and political situation.

"The people's concerns in terms of the way they want to influence national decision needs to be heard.

"I believe this is not being heard and I believe this is practised all the way to the top, which is the reason I left apart from the fact that I have been sick. There are many ways to do that."

He said the attendance of more than 1000 people at the convention was a start to a promising future.

As part of the party's manifesto, NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad introduced three policies based on wages, cost of living and health that would come into effect should they be elected into government.

Prof Prasad said the party was of a firm position that Fiji needed a "living wage".

"We cannot rise as a nation, if those where the need is the greatest, are not cultivated first as part of the equation. The rise must begin from the ground up," he said.

"The poverty trends that we have are distressing. The triggers cut across the board."

The party made a recommendation of a living wage of $200 a week or $5 per hour for those on minimum wage.

He added the suggestion was not made on a whim but rather from proper analysis of economic tends.

Meanwhile, the party also made a bid to increase the number of basic food items from seven to 15 and that no VAT would be charged on those items.








