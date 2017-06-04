Tuvalu fights for rights

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE who flee their country as a result of climate change must never be considered as a "refugee", says Tuvalu Prime Minister, Enele Sopoaga.

Mr Sopoaga made this comment when asked if the Tuvaluan Government planned to make a submission to other bigger State countries to accept people who are forced to leave their homes and communities because of the effects of climate change.

"We must fight for our rights. We are not refugees and we will never be considered as refugees because of climate change," he said.

"We want to go with our full rights, our full claims to those rights for the protection of the people, education, health and all the other services described in the convention of human rights but we will never be called refugees."

Mr Sopoaga said it would be soul defeating and cheap to discuss such concept.

Meanwhile, Mr Sopoaga described the decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Paris Agreement as "discouraging".

"But it will not stop the world from moving forward," he said.