Fiji Time: 12:03 PM on Sunday 4 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tuvalu fights for rights

Litia Cava
Sunday, June 04, 2017

PEOPLE who flee their country as a result of climate change must never be considered as a "refugee", says Tuvalu Prime Minister, Enele Sopoaga.

Mr Sopoaga made this comment when asked if the Tuvaluan Government planned to make a submission to other bigger State countries to accept people who are forced to leave their homes and communities because of the effects of climate change.

"We must fight for our rights. We are not refugees and we will never be considered as refugees because of climate change," he said.

"We want to go with our full rights, our full claims to those rights for the protection of the people, education, health and all the other services described in the convention of human rights but we will never be called refugees."

Mr Sopoaga said it would be soul defeating and cheap to discuss such concept.

Meanwhile, Mr Sopoaga described the decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Paris Agreement as "discouraging".

"But it will not stop the world from moving forward," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Silent tears'
  2. NFP sets priorities
  3. Couple's duty of care
  4. Vollmer takes Coral Coast title
  5. Thousands commemorate bicentennial celebration
  6. St John's down QVS U18
  7. MPA plan for river
  8. Tuvalu fights for rights
  9. Alert on bogus realtors
  10. Society sets up demonstration plot

Top Stories this Week

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  2. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  7. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  10. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)