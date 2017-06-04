Thousands commemorate bicentennial celebration

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Marist Brothers High School students in a jubilant mood during the Marist Brothers bicentennial celebrations in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THOUSANDS of people gathered in Suva yesterday to commemorate the bicentennial anniversary of the Catholic order of Marist Brothers in 79 countries around the world.

Marist Brothers High School principal Ben Salacakau said the Marist Brothers arrived in Fiji around the late 1800s to provide students with an equal opportunity to education.

"They responded to the need that time because the colonial government was only educating European children," he said.

"The first school that started was called Marist Brothers Indian School because the Indians then needed to be educated so they started enrolling other students and the school became very multiracial.

"The first school was located in Suva St and it will be 130 years old next year."

Mr Salacakau said the school had a proud tradition to maintain and by lifting the school standards higher, the students would be doing justice to the many years of hardships and sacrifices the brothers faced years ago. Also present at the celebrations were Marist Brothers' representatives from Tonga, Samoa, Australia and New Zealand.

Champagnat Partnership co-ordinator from New Zealand Daniel Dungey said being part of the 200th year anniversary was wonderful as it was not only a celebration of the past, but it gave better hope for the future.

"It's so humbling to know the brothers have touched so many people's lives and we keep the mission alive today," he said.

There are five Marist Brothers' schools in Fiji namely, Marcellin's Angels — a kindergarten, Marist Brothers Primary School, St Marcellin Primary School, Marist Brothers High School and Champagnat Institute — a special needs vocational school.

Marist Brothers is an international religious community that is dedicated to educating young people around the world. It was founded in 1817 by St Marcellin Champagnat.