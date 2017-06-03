Fiji Time: 8:53 PM on Saturday 3 June

Lionesses aim to defend title

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Update: 7:33PM SUVA Grammar School under-17 aims to retain all their grade title this year during the Fiji Secondary School netball zone two competitions.

Captain Kesaia Waqaivolavola said they had some help from national reps to help them prepare for the competition.

"Our shooters had improved on their performance all thanks to fellow national rep Timaima Vulimailaucala.

"We all are looking forward to the competition in Labasa where each student has to give $400 to help cater for our stay and meal.

"Team bonding is one of the things that our coaches emphasis that we work together and cooperate with each other.

"Help each other improves on our weaknesses and try to motivate so that we can win it this year again," Waqaivolavola said.








