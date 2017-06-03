Fiji Time: 8:53 PM on Saturday 3 June

South Pacific Bowling Carnival begins

PRAVIN NARAIN
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Update: 6:54PM THE 2017 South Pacific Bowling Carnival began this morning at the Suva Bowling Club this morning.

The tournament official Abdul Kalim is happy with the response from the teams as bowlers from Australia and New Zealand are also competing for the top finish in their categories.

Each year many overseas bowlers, both men and ladies, look forward to, and welcome the opportunity to return to Fiji to join fellow local bowlers in a festival of friendly competition in the idyllic surroundings of the Suva Bowling Club.

Besides the competition there are other social activities programmed during the week to help you unwind after a day on the greens culminating in the prize giving nights.

The tournament will end next Sunday.








