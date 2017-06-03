Skipper Cup: Stallions win over Namosi

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nadroga player Vasikali Mud during the Skipper cup competition at Thompson Park in Navua. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 6:49PM BLK Nadroga thrashed Namosi 41-22 in their home ground during the Skipper Cup competition today.

The Esala Nauga team made a clean sweep with a bonus point securing second position after Naitasiri still maintain the lead.

Nadroga manager Pita Nolevu thanked the almighty for his everlasting love and strength enabling them to win.

"We were in the fourth position for the Skipper Cup points table so with this win we have moved up.

"We really prepared well for this game because we have two games left.

"We thank Namosi for giving us a good game," Nolevu said.

Namsoi coach Max Hughes said they gave away a lot of penalties in the first half which was one of their downfalls.

"When you play a champion like Nadroga you can't afford to commit that kind of mistake.

"Today wasn't or day so we have to go back and regroup and concentrate on our next few games," Hughes said.