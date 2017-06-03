Skipper Cup: Naitasiri thrash Suva

Update: 6:43PM NAITASIRI brushed over Suva with some fine display of set piece dominance during their Skipper Cup fixture winning 28-15, at the ANZ Stadium earlier today.
Disappointed Suva coach Saiasi Fuli said they would be
working hard on improving from their mistakes heading in to the next two games.
"We lost a lot of possession today and Naitasiri utilised
that possession very well. But we are still up for the game and I hope the boys
will bounce back in the next two weeks.
Meanwhile, Naitasiri coach Koli Sewabu thanked his players for their gallant
efforts and also credited Suva for giving them a very tough game.