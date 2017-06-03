Fiji Time: 8:53 PM on Saturday 3 June

Skipper Cup: Naitasiri thrash Suva

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Update: 6:43PM NAITASIRI brushed over Suva with some fine display of set piece dominance during their Skipper Cup fixture winning 28-15, at the ANZ Stadium earlier today.

Disappointed Suva coach Saiasi Fuli said they would be working hard on improving from their mistakes heading in to the next two games.

"We lost a lot of possession today and Naitasiri utilised that possession very well. But we are still up for the game and I hope the boys will bounce back in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, Naitasiri coach Koli Sewabu thanked his players for their gallant efforts and also credited Suva for giving them a very tough game.








