Police request for more info on hit and run

Update: 6:34PM POLICE are still appealing for information to identify the victim of a hit and run accident last Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said anyone with
information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Totogo Traffic
Officer on 9904002.
She said as they continue to try and identify the victim of the hit and run accident they are also
requesting for information regarding a vehicle in the picture.
"We believe
the driver may have information about the alleged incident which occurred on
Thursday morning," Police spokesperson," she said.