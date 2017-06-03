Police request for more info on hit and run

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police believe the driver of the vehicle in the picture may have information about the alleged incident. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:34PM POLICE are still appealing for information to identify the victim of a hit and run accident last Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said anyone with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Totogo Traffic Officer on 9904002.

She said as they continue to try and identify the victim of the hit and run accident they are also requesting for information regarding a vehicle in the picture.

"We believe the driver may have information about the alleged incident which occurred on Thursday morning," Police spokesperson," she said.