+ Enlarge this image Players and fans after the friendly match at Labasa's Subrail Park Number Two ground yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 6:21PM SPORTING stars Roy Krishna and Jerry Tuwai took to the grounds today in a friendly match to mark Fiji Link's 3rd birthday celebrations at Labasa's Subrail Park today.

The two sporting icons drew cheers from spectators of the 20 minute match as they led their teams from the Macuata Provincial Rugby team and the Labasa Soccer Team into a 10 minute each of soccer and rugby match.

Despite the hot Babasiga sun, children and adults alike cheered for both players.