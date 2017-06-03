Fiji Time: 8:53 PM on Saturday 3 June

Marist Brothers community celebrate 200 years in existence

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Update: 6:02PM MEMBERS of the Marist Brothers community from around the Pacific were present in Suva to witness their 200th year anniversary today.

Marist Brothers is an international religious community that was founded in 1817 to educate young people around the world.

Marist Brothers High School Principal Ben Salacakau said the Marist Brothers arrived in Fiji around the late 1800's to provide students with an equal opportunity to education.

"They responded to the need that time because the Colonial Government was only educating European children," he said.

"The first school that started was called Marist Brothers Indian School because the Indians then needed to be educated so they started enrolling other students and the school became very multiracial."

"The first school was located in Suva Street and it will be 130 years old next year."

Mr Salacakau said he was very happy with the turnout and response from the brothers as the event was a milestone to celebrate the sacrifices and challenges they overcame to ensure there was education for the children.

 Present at the celebrations were Marist Brothers' representatives from Tonga, Samoa, Australia and New Zealand.








