Marist Brothers community celebrate 200 years in existence

Update: 6:02PM MEMBERS of the Marist Brothers community from around the Pacific were present in Suva to witness their 200th year anniversary today.
Marist
Brothers is an international religious community that was founded in 1817 to
educate young people around the world.
Marist
Brothers High School Principal Ben Salacakau said the Marist Brothers arrived
in Fiji around the late 1800's to provide students with an equal opportunity to
education.
"They responded to the need that time because the Colonial Government was
only educating European children," he said.
"The first school that started was called Marist Brothers Indian School
because the Indians then needed to be educated so they started enrolling other
students and the school became very multiracial."
"The first school was located in Suva Street and it will be 130 years old
next year."
Mr Salacakau said he was very happy with the turnout and response from the
brothers as the event was a milestone to celebrate the sacrifices and
challenges they overcame to ensure there was education for the children.
Present at the celebrations were Marist
Brothers' representatives from Tonga, Samoa, Australia and New Zealand.