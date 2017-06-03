Fiji Time: 8:54 PM on Saturday 3 June

Rewa province to celebrate World Environment Day in style

AQELA SUSU
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Update: 5:56PM THE province of Rewa will converge at Lomanikoro village on Monday to commemorate World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.

Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa in an interview today at Lomanikoro, Rewa said the environment held a lot of importance therefore we should look after it well.

"I see that it is very important for the country that we look after our environment especially our marine environment," Ro Teimumu said.

"We have to find a balance in how we preserve the environment while also ensuring that our people have taken enough from the river just enough for them to live on and not too much so that we deplete our environment."








