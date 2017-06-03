Rewa province to celebrate World Environment Day in style

Update: 5:56PM THE province of Rewa will converge at Lomanikoro village on Monday to commemorate World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.
Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa in an interview today at Lomanikoro, Rewa said the environment held a lot of
importance therefore we should look after it well.
"I see that
it is very important for the country that we look after our environment
especially our marine environment," Ro Teimumu said.
"We have to
find a balance in how we preserve the environment while also ensuring that our
people have taken enough from the river just enough for them to live on and not
too much so that we deplete our environment."