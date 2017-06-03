Fiji Time: 8:53 PM on Saturday 3 June

Boost for Suva Marathon

MAIKELI SERU
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Update: 5:42PM THE 2017 Island Chill Suva Marathon on July 22 received a boost today with sponsorship from Bank South Pacific at the MHCC complex in the capital city.

It coincided with the launch of registrations for the annual event.

"We have been delighted by the level of interest and participation by organisations in Suva and around the country," Marita Manley, Suva Marathon Club secretary said.

Miss Pacific Islands Anne Dunn helped in the registration. Members of the public spilled in numbers to the stage to register to take part in what is fast becoming an annual highlight of the capital.

Anyone wanting to register can do so at www.suvamarathon.org

Those wanting to train up for July 22, 2017 can join the club runs every Thursday afternoons and every first Saturday of the month.

The full marathon of 42.2km will start at 5.30am from the Albert Park grandstand, the half marathon of 21.1km will start at 6.30am, the team marathon of four people running 10.55km each will start at 7am along with a fun run.








