+ Enlarge this image Kuar Singh recieves his certificate from Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou: Picture LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 5:33PM THIRTY three year old Kuar Singh could only wish his parents were still alive to see him graduate with his Class 3 Carpentry Training certificate yesterday.

The Kilaka native from Kubulau Bua speaks fluent Buan dialect and is known among his friends as Kuru.

Speaking after his graduation Mr Singh said the certificate has opened up a chance for him to find employment and earn money.

Mr Singh stays with the Catholic Church catechist at Kilaka village.