Floor-laying ceremony for new Tavua College auditorium

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Update: 5:02PM THIS is your opportunity to make a future for yourselves by giving your best in education.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy made the comment while officiating at the floor-laying ceremony of the new Tavua College Auditorium yesterday. 

Dr Reddy urged students to ensure they gave their best in school.

"Tavua College is one of the leading schools and I have no doubt that all of you will become inspirations to the younger generations of Tavua," Dr Reddy said.

The auditorium is being built by the school with assistance from various donors.








