Floor-laying ceremony for new Tavua College auditorium

THIS is your opportunity to make a future for yourselves by giving your best in education.
Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy made the comment while officiating
at the floor-laying ceremony of the new Tavua College Auditorium yesterday.
Dr Reddy urged students to ensure they gave their best in
school.
"Tavua College is one of the leading schools and I have no
doubt that all of you will become inspirations to the younger generations of
Tavua," Dr Reddy said.
The auditorium is being built by the school with assistance from
various donors.