Fiji Time: 8:53 PM on Saturday 3 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kubuabola, Naupoto attend 16th Asia Security Summit

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Update: 4:40PM MINISTER of Defence and National Security, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola and the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Viliame Naupoto are attending the 16th Asia Security Summit and Shangri-La Dialogue.

The dialogue highlights issues of Asia-Pacific security and cooperation will feature strongly with expectations that increased diplomacy will drive successful discussions.

"Development issues surrounding the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems, the fight against terrorism, the China proposed Belt and Road Initiative are some issues expected to be explored during the dialogue," Ratu Inoke said.

The Belt and Road Initiative is seen as a platform for the region to achieve common development, which will also contribute to regional peace and security.

"This is the first time Fiji is participating and there are 11 ministers of Defence from across the region attending the dialogue which provides the opportunity to establish new partnerships, strengthen existing ones and explore areas of cooperation under the Asia-Pacific framework," Ratu Inoke said.

The dialogue will end tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Centenarian reflects on colonial life
  2. Family mourns
  3. Tebbutt-Times Poll
  4. Settlers urged to own land
  5. Opposition seeks answers
  6. A-G: Pact intact
  7. EU: Sad day for world
  8. RKS downs LMS in the U18 thriller
  9. Devotees gather at temple
  10. Taveuni villagers work together to rebuild homes

Top Stories this Week

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  2. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  7. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  10. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)