Kubuabola, Naupoto attend 16th Asia Security Summit

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:40PM MINISTER of Defence and National Security, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola and the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Viliame Naupoto are attending the 16th Asia Security Summit and Shangri-La Dialogue.

The dialogue highlights issues of Asia-Pacific security and cooperation will feature strongly with expectations that increased diplomacy will drive successful discussions.

"Development issues surrounding the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems, the fight against terrorism, the China proposed Belt and Road Initiative are some issues expected to be explored during the dialogue," Ratu Inoke said.

The Belt and Road Initiative is seen as a platform for the region to achieve common development, which will also contribute to regional peace and security.

"This is the first time Fiji is participating and there are 11 ministers of Defence from across the region attending the dialogue which provides the opportunity to establish new partnerships, strengthen existing ones and explore areas of cooperation under the Asia-Pacific framework," Ratu Inoke said.

The dialogue will end tomorrow.