Kubuabola, Naupoto attend 16th Asia Security Summit

Update: 4:40PM MINISTER of Defence and National Security, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola and the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Viliame Naupoto are attending the 16th Asia Security Summit and Shangri-La Dialogue.
The dialogue highlights issues of
Asia-Pacific security and cooperation will feature strongly with expectations
that increased diplomacy will drive successful discussions.
"Development issues surrounding the U.S. Terminal
High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems, the fight against terrorism, the
China proposed Belt and Road Initiative are some issues expected to be explored
during the dialogue," Ratu Inoke said.
The Belt and
Road Initiative is seen as a platform for the region to achieve common
development, which will also contribute to regional peace and security.
"This is the
first time Fiji is participating and there are 11 ministers of Defence from
across the region attending the dialogue which provides the opportunity to
establish new partnerships, strengthen existing ones and explore areas of
cooperation under the Asia-Pacific framework," Ratu Inoke said.
The dialogue
will end tomorrow.