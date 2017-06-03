Fiji Time: 8:53 PM on Saturday 3 June

Baber works on physical and mental fitness

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Update: 3:21PM FIJI 7s coach Gareth Baber plans to work to develop his players physically and mentally in order to withstand and meet the physical demands of the modern 7s game.

Given that the Fiji 7s team will be playing in three major competitions next year that is; the HSBC 7s series, the Commonwealth Games and the World Rugby 7s Word Cup.

"The five months I have had with the team has taught me a lot, something that I have always known is that you got to have the preparations in place as well.

"You need strong building blocks in order to launch in to the three competitions. Strong building block from the physical perspective but also mental perspective as well," Baber said.

He said they would be putting their players in to some tough work over the months of July, August and September for the competitions leading in to October, November and December later this year.

"And it is going to be a big focus this summer. That is to get the players to that physical standard where they are able to not just to play the game we love Fijians playing.

"But they are able to match the opposition who are trying to stop us in doing that as well. And this is something we will be looking at in the next block of training," he said.








