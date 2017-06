/ Front page / News

Update: 3:20PM FIJI football team will be playing local club Suva in a friendly match in the next hour at the Fiji Football Association academy grounds in Vatuwaqa.

Fiji coach Christophe Gamel will be looking at the players combination and the ability of the players to play against teams like New Caledonia.

Fiji is preparing for the 2018 FIFA stage three Oceania qualifiers against New Caledonia on Wednesday.

The match will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 4pm.