Fiji Red Cross holds national meet

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Update: 3:08PM MEMBERS of the Fiji Red Cross Society from its 16 branches from around the country gathered at the Southern Cross hotel for the Fiji Red Cross Society National Council Meeting today.

While speaking to members of the Red Cross Society, President Jioji Konrote said given the history and the work of the Red Cross movement, there was now a high public demand and expectation of the Red Cross. 

"The world is changing very fast and Fiji Red Cross must evolve with these changes and ensure that it is in touch with new developments," he said.

"We must stay relevant in this changing world."

He said the Fiji Red Cross needed to continue developing in the area of recovery and national disaster response.








