Flying Fijians focus on clarity in game plans

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Update: 3:01PM THE Flying Fijians will focus on clarity in their game plans on various aspects and possible game situations when they face the Australian Wallabies in Melbourne on June 10.

With the Wallabies playing on home turf, John Mckee's men will be facing a mammoth of a task of defeating the rugby world's third ranking team.

"We are training with a lot of intensity and short breaks. We are really getting to execute our skills and our game plans under pressure," Mckee said.

He said it was taking them a little bit of time blending in the clarity due to a couple of players joining them later in the week.

"We can see a couple of players who came in later in the week who need to get clear on the calls. Because we know in test match rugby every little moment in the game counts."

He said they would be going over the key areas next week as they prepare for the Wallabies.

 








