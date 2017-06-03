Fiji Time: 8:53 PM on Saturday 3 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flying Fijian urge support from Fijians

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Update: 2:43PM FLYING Fijian and La Rochelle fullback Kini Murimurivalu says support from the people must come from the heart and should not be based merely on results.

"Support is everything for the players going out there. The boosting effect it has on their performance goes a long way. To be cheered on motivates players to do their best at all times," Murimurivalu said.

The former Queen Victoria School (QVS) student  said at times people would not be getting the results they wanted.

"But that should not stop them from coming in and show their support. That is the nature of the game, sometimes we will win and sometimes we won't. All we are asking is for people to support us regardless of the results.

"What Fiji rugby needs right now are passionate supporters. People who would support us and get behind us whether we win or lose"

The Flying Fijians had their final team run on home soil at the ANZ Stadium, Laucala Bay, Suva earlier today.

They will be flying out tomorrow afternoon.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Centenarian reflects on colonial life
  2. Family mourns
  3. Tebbutt-Times Poll
  4. Settlers urged to own land
  5. Opposition seeks answers
  6. A-G: Pact intact
  7. EU: Sad day for world
  8. RKS downs LMS in the U18 thriller
  9. Devotees gather at temple
  10. Taveuni villagers work together to rebuild homes

Top Stories this Week

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  2. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  7. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  10. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)