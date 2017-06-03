Flying Fijian urge support from Fijians

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Flying Fijians after their training at Bidesi park. Picture ATU RASEA

Update: 2:43PM FLYING Fijian and La Rochelle fullback Kini Murimurivalu says support from the people must come from the heart and should not be based merely on results.

"Support is everything for the players going out there. The boosting effect it has on their performance goes a long way. To be cheered on motivates players to do their best at all times," Murimurivalu said.

The former Queen Victoria School (QVS) student said at times people would not be getting the results they wanted.

"But that should not stop them from coming in and show their support. That is the nature of the game, sometimes we will win and sometimes we won't. All we are asking is for people to support us regardless of the results.

"What Fiji rugby needs right now are passionate supporters. People who would support us and get behind us whether we win or lose"

The Flying Fijians had their final team run on home soil at the ANZ Stadium, Laucala Bay, Suva earlier today.

They will be flying out tomorrow afternoon.