Fiji Time: 8:53 PM on Saturday 3 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pageant director ready to showcase beauty show

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Update: 2:30PM MISS World Fiji Pageant director Andhy Blake is ready and eager to showcase this year's Miss World Fiji 2017 finals to be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on June 10.

Mr Blake stressed this in an interview during the first round of rehearsals for the participants for the Miss World Fiji 2017 finals which was held at the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) today in Suva.

"Today was the first of our rehearsals for the finals on June 10," Mr Blake said.

"What the girls learnt today was the paces and choreography of the show because Miss World Fiji is a television show where we teach them choreography for TV placements on stage and also choreography on how they come out with the Inside Out band," he said.

"The girls are really confident and I can't wait to show case the show on June 10."

Mr Blake is encouraging the public who are interested in Miss World Fiji to buy their tickets now and to witness the grand show.

Tickets are on sale now at $100 each at FBC, 69 Gladstone Road in Suva. It includes a one hour cocktail, buffet dinner, entertainment from boy band - Inside Out and the coronation show.

You can also call 3314333 for bookings.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Centenarian reflects on colonial life
  2. Family mourns
  3. Tebbutt-Times Poll
  4. Settlers urged to own land
  5. Opposition seeks answers
  6. A-G: Pact intact
  7. EU: Sad day for world
  8. RKS downs LMS in the U18 thriller
  9. Devotees gather at temple
  10. Taveuni villagers work together to rebuild homes

Top Stories this Week

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  2. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  7. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  10. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)