Pageant director ready to showcase beauty show

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji 2017 finalists during their rehearsals in Suva today. Picture: TALEBULA KATE

Update: 2:30PM MISS World Fiji Pageant director Andhy Blake is ready and eager to showcase this year's Miss World Fiji 2017 finals to be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on June 10.

Mr Blake stressed this in an interview during the first round of rehearsals for the participants for the Miss World Fiji 2017 finals which was held at the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) today in Suva.

"Today was the first of our rehearsals for the finals on June 10," Mr Blake said.

"What the girls learnt today was the paces and choreography of the show because Miss World Fiji is a television show where we teach them choreography for TV placements on stage and also choreography on how they come out with the Inside Out band," he said.

"The girls are really confident and I can't wait to show case the show on June 10."

Mr Blake is encouraging the public who are interested in Miss World Fiji to buy their tickets now and to witness the grand show.

Tickets are on sale now at $100 each at FBC, 69 Gladstone Road in Suva. It includes a one hour cocktail, buffet dinner, entertainment from boy band - Inside Out and the coronation show.

You can also call 3314333 for bookings.