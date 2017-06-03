Pageant director ready to showcase beauty show

Update: 2:30PM MISS World Fiji Pageant director Andhy Blake is ready and eager to showcase this year's Miss World Fiji 2017 finals to be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on June 10.
Mr Blake stressed this
in an interview during the first round of rehearsals for the participants for the Miss World
Fiji 2017 finals which was held at the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) today
in Suva.
"Today was the first of our rehearsals for the finals on June
10," Mr Blake said.
"What the girls learnt today was the paces and choreography
of the show because Miss World Fiji is a television show where we teach them
choreography for TV placements on stage and also choreography on how they come
out with the Inside Out band," he said.
"The girls are really confident and I can't wait to show
case the show on June 10."
Mr Blake is encouraging the public who are interested in
Miss World Fiji to buy their tickets now and to witness the grand show.
Tickets are on sale
now at $100 each at FBC, 69 Gladstone Road in Suva. It includes a one hour
cocktail, buffet dinner, entertainment from boy band - Inside Out and the coronation
show.
You can also call
3314333 for bookings.