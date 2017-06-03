North passport services

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image First Passport recipient Vinod Kumar receives his passport from Minister for Economy Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on Thursday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

PASSPORTS are now printed and collected from the Immigration Office in Labasa through Government's Look North Policy development plans.

This new development has been applauded by members of the public as they would save exorbitant expenses usually spent on travelling to Suva to get their passports.

Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere said it was a great change for the people of Vanua Levu as they would now be able to save a lot of money.

"The best thing about it is that they won't have to wait around for their passport after ten days as they can get it straight after five days which is really good," he said.

Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said the new services meant a good change for the people in the North.

"These are good changes and a great way forward for Labasa and its people, I thank the Government for their initiative in bringing this services to the North," he said.

Soasoa resident Hazrat Ali described the event as the best for the North this year. Vunivau resident Kesaia Dau said Government continued to 'walk the talk' of the Look North Policy.

Tuatua resident Karishma Pillay said this was a way forward for the people in the North.

In commissioning the new services, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said Government would always do the best for all Fijians.

"We will have these services spread throughout Fiji," he said. Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the entire objective was to ensure that ordinary Fijians did not have to travel long distances to access those services.

"It is very costly too for people to travel all the way from Vanua Levu to simply get a passport done from Viti Levu," he said. "We will ensure that people are not put to a lot of time and pressure to be able to access those services."