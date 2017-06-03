Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Saturday 3 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

SC commits to child protection training

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Save the Children Fiji will conduct the child protection in emergencies (CPiE) training annually in each of division for the next three years.

SC Fiji chief executive officer Iris McKenzie said this would be done in order to embed CPiE into programming and to build a cadre of trained in-house responders.

"The training will be offered to government sectors such as the Department of Social Welfare and police, divisional and provincial officers, child protection officers, school management and other frontline responders, including NGO stakeholders," she said.

Ms McKenzie said the training focused on understanding the impact of emergencies on children and the type of protection risks that occurred after an emergency.

"If we are to ensure the protection of children after an emergency and if we are to provide adequate support, then we need to enhance our knowledge to prepare and respond.

"We are thankful to the Fiji Government for providing support for this forum, demonstrating Government's continued support towards the protection of children in the country," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Centenarian reflects on colonial life
  2. Family mourns
  3. Tebbutt-Times Poll
  4. A-G: Pact intact
  5. Settlers urged to own land
  6. Opposition seeks answers
  7. EU: Sad day for world
  8. Devotees gather at temple
  9. Council to send city air sample for asbestos tests
  10. Taveuni villagers work together to rebuild homes

Top Stories this Week

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  2. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  7. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  10. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)