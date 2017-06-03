SC commits to child protection training

/ Front page / News

Save the Children Fiji will conduct the child protection in emergencies (CPiE) training annually in each of division for the next three years.

SC Fiji chief executive officer Iris McKenzie said this would be done in order to embed CPiE into programming and to build a cadre of trained in-house responders.

"The training will be offered to government sectors such as the Department of Social Welfare and police, divisional and provincial officers, child protection officers, school management and other frontline responders, including NGO stakeholders," she said.

Ms McKenzie said the training focused on understanding the impact of emergencies on children and the type of protection risks that occurred after an emergency.

"If we are to ensure the protection of children after an emergency and if we are to provide adequate support, then we need to enhance our knowledge to prepare and respond.

"We are thankful to the Fiji Government for providing support for this forum, demonstrating Government's continued support towards the protection of children in the country," she said.