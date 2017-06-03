Deal to enhance growth

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan, at a grant signing in Suva on Wednesday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Government has signed a grant agreement with the Japan International Cooperation System (JICS) on Wednesday in Suva that will enhance Fiji's development pursuits.

While signing the grant, permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan, said the timely boost would strengthen Fiji's ongoing rehabilitation programs in the agriculture sector, including the sugar industry revival efforts.

"This initiative is part of the ongoing assistance by the Government of Japan for the Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston rehabilitation and recovery efforts," he said.

Mr Karan also acknowledged the $5.8 million assistance given in 2016, which was given through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Natural Disaster Management.

"I wish to assure the Japan Government and the delegation that the equipment will be put to good use and we will facilitate the necessary administrative clearances expected from the Fiji Government as outlined in the agreement," he said.

Under the grant, excavators, tractors and chainsaws would be supplied to the Fijian Government.