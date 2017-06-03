Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Saturday 3 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fate to be known

Litia Cava
Saturday, June 03, 2017

FOUR students of Queen Victoria School in Tailevu will know their fate soon after allegedly being caught smoking in the school premises.

Education Ministry permanent secretary Iowane Tiko confirmed issues surrounding the alleged incident, adding there was a possibility these students could be transferred to other schools.

It is alleged that the security personnel caught the four students smoking in the school premises.

Mr Tiko said it was important to note that students could no longer be expelled, but they were usually posted to other schools.

He said students were first counselled and then the ministry liaised with their parents on how best they could accommodate the child.

He said there had been a lot of student transfers this year, however, the ministry continued to do its best to ensure that all Fijian children received the best form of education.

Meanwhile, QVS Old Boys Association president Anasa Vocea said such actions should not be condoned, however, the ministry should also consider that such incidents were bound to happen because of student overcrowding.

"We have more than 1000 students in the school and I am sure that teachers are still not familiar with the students," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Centenarian reflects on colonial life
  2. Family mourns
  3. Tebbutt-Times Poll
  4. A-G: Pact intact
  5. Settlers urged to own land
  6. Opposition seeks answers
  7. EU: Sad day for world
  8. Devotees gather at temple
  9. Council to send city air sample for asbestos tests
  10. Taveuni villagers work together to rebuild homes

Top Stories this Week

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  2. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  7. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  10. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)