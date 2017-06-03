Fate to be known

/ Front page / News

FOUR students of Queen Victoria School in Tailevu will know their fate soon after allegedly being caught smoking in the school premises.

Education Ministry permanent secretary Iowane Tiko confirmed issues surrounding the alleged incident, adding there was a possibility these students could be transferred to other schools.

It is alleged that the security personnel caught the four students smoking in the school premises.

Mr Tiko said it was important to note that students could no longer be expelled, but they were usually posted to other schools.

He said students were first counselled and then the ministry liaised with their parents on how best they could accommodate the child.

He said there had been a lot of student transfers this year, however, the ministry continued to do its best to ensure that all Fijian children received the best form of education.

Meanwhile, QVS Old Boys Association president Anasa Vocea said such actions should not be condoned, however, the ministry should also consider that such incidents were bound to happen because of student overcrowding.

"We have more than 1000 students in the school and I am sure that teachers are still not familiar with the students," he said.