OPPOSITION Member of Parliament Ratu Suliano Matanitobua has called on the Government to declare Wainadoi to Pacific Harbour area a tax-free zone.

Ratu Suliano said the Wainadoi-Pacific Harbour zone had potential to develop a variety of industries.

"It has land and labour. There is a need to develop the necessary infrastructure to attract investors to create jobs and add value to the local economy specifically and national economy generally," he said.

Ratu Suliano said the Suva-Nausori corridor was now almost developed and overpopulated.

"The only other way the capital city can expand is towards Navua."

He said the concept was similar to what was done in 1989 to declare Kalabu a tax-free zone, which helped Nasinu become a thriving economic centre in the South-Eastern Viti Levu.

"We need something like that in South-Central Viti Levu. Two years ago, the Korovou to Ba region was declared a tax-free zone."

Ratu Suliano asked why was there a delay in Navua being declared a town.