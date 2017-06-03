Fiji, NZ navies start operation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The HMNZS Hawea, left, on patrol in Fiji waters. Picture: SUPPLIED

MORE than 16 vessels were boarded by a combined team from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and the the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) after a fisheries patrol.

With about 2200 kilometres of sea around Fiji covered, Commanding Officer of Inshore Patrol Vessel HMNZS Hawea, Lieutenant Dave Luhrs said the first patrol focused on the Eastern and Central divisions of Fiji which included seas around Lau, Lomaiviti and Kadavu islands and Tailevu province in Viti Levu.

"The initial patrol was a success. We covered a huge area in one week," he said.

"We have proven that our crew and personnel from the Republic of Fiji Navy and other agencies have integrated well and operated together."

Eight yachts, eight commercial fishing vessels and a number of smaller crafts were boarded during the operation.