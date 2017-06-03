The reality of cancer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image THE Varomue family. Elaine Varomue (3rd from left) who was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago recently died from the cancer. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

LOSING a family member to cancer is a reality no one wants to face.

These were the sentiments shared by former Fiji resident, Elizabeth Lavulo, who recently lost her mum Elaine Varomue to breast cancer.

"I miss having to hear her voice and see her face. I practically skyped her every day to see how she was doing. I miss her smile and laughter, but most of all I just miss her being here," she said.

"She had her ups and downs with her treatment and put on a real brave front that she would beat this cancer. She always stayed positive right until the end. She would not let anything dampen her spirit.

"It was tough knowing that she had cancer and all we could do was offer our prayers, love and support to carry her through her darkest moments. She never spoke to us about how she felt about her cancer."

Ms Lavulo said cancer in any form was an ugly disease.

Now living in the US, Ms Lavulo said if there would be an advice she could give, it would be for family members of cancer patients to take each day they had with them as a blessing as one did not know when it would be their last.

"My mum was a fighter. Losing her was a reality that I didn't want to face. On my Easter trip to Fiji this year, when I hugged and kissed her goodbye, I didn't think that it would be the last time I would see her still being able to walk, talk and joke with us.

"Honestly, I don't think I'm coping too well. But I get up each day and think of all the good times and happy memories and find comfort in knowing that she is no longer suffering and in pain. It still hurts though that she is no longer with us and I miss her terribly," she said.