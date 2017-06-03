Fasting ends

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image People of Naduri raised their hands as they pray over their land during Sunday's church service at the village. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

AS 200 pastors of the Assemblies of God Church ended their 40 days of fasting this week, cane farmers begin a new harvesting season and youths of Cakaudrove are empowered to fulfil goals.

While opening the new crushing season at Labasa sugar mill this week, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum pleaded with stakeholders to value each other's contribution towards the sugar industry.

"If we don't understand how everyone fits into the equation, then we will suffer but if everybody understands and supports each other, then the economy will do better as there is enormous potential in Vanua Levu," he said.

At Naduri Village, where the pastors gathered for their fasting, followers packed the nightly church service asking for divine intervention for abundant blessings on the vanua of Macuata.

AOG northern presbyter Reverend Akuila Qalomaiwasa said: "All your riches, developments, fame and people you know won't save you when you die. You have to save yourselves and you have to start by living with God's words every day in order to be saved."

The youths at Korobua Village in Cakaudrove have started their yaqona farming and aim to receive $36,000 in two year's time for the construction of their houses.