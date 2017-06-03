Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Saturday 3 June

Invaluable opportunity

Mere Naleba
Saturday, June 03, 2017

A HEALTHY Pacific Ocean means prosperous Pacific people.

These were the words of Pacific Ocean Commissioner and chairwoman of the Council of Regional Organisations in the Pacific Dame Meg Taylor.

Dame Meg will attend the UN Oceans Conference which begins on Monday in New York.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will preside as co-chair with Sweden.

Dame Meg said the ocean was integral to cultures, wellbeing and economic growth.

"This conference provides an invaluable opportunity for the Pacific region to showcase the many innovative ways in which our people have and continue to manage, conserve and develop our ocean and its resources," she said.

"But there is much that needs to be done in the face of modern challenges that we are confronted with such as climate change, ocean acidification, illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, pollution and salt-water intrusion from sea level rise."

She said the Pacific region would look to build and strengthen partnerships that could improve the lives of Pacific islanders.

Dame Meg will be joined by many leaders from Pacific Island countries and territories at the UN Oceans Conference with one common ground that is looking to show the world how important a healthy ocean is for sustainable development, prosperity and for the future of its people.








