Family mourns

Aqela Susu
Saturday, June 03, 2017

PLANS by a mother to build her only daughter's house in Nakasi this year has now come to naught.

Malti Devi, 56, died after she was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by another woman in Nadera yesterday.

Her daughter, Poonam Singh, last saw her mother at 7.45am yesterday when she left for work, not knowing it would be her last.

"I was shocked when the boy who witnessed the accident came home to tell us. I thought he was joking because we had just left each other," Ms Singh said.

"We had so many plans and this week we were planning to go and watch a movie together and visit my father who was camping."

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirmed the alleged incident occurred at the junction of Ratu Dovi Rd and Reba Circle.

"She was conveyed to the CWM Hospital by the suspect where she was pronounced dead.

"The driver is currently being questioned at the Valelevu Police Station," she said in a statement yesterday.








