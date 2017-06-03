Colonel reminds soldiers of duty

/ Front page / News

REPUBLIC of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai says the force has rendered its strong commitment to the UN and its peacekeeping operations.

"As far as I know, the prime minister has made this commitment on what the RFMF can provide and what our new mission UN Peacekeeping department may require from the RFMF and we will need to look into those commitments to see how the RFMF could fit into the wider role whether there is a need for peacekeeping assignments with the UN or we will remain where we are at the moment," he said.

While addressing the newly recruited soldiers on Thursday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, reminded the soldiers on Fiji's proud track record in UN peacekeeping operations.

Col Kalouniwai also reiterated on the PM's stance on the role the RFMF played in upholding peace in the Middle East.

Col Kalouniwai has also given his assurance of the RFMF's role in ensuring peace and security in the country for the 2018 General Election.