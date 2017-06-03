Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Saturday 3 June

Solomone vies for top prize

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, June 03, 2017

"ALWAYS take the first step out there to showcase your talents."

This is the belief of Aisea Solomone, 22, who will be vying for the top prize at this year's Kaila! Star Search competition.

Solomone, who said, his passion for singing started when he was young, would perform for the very first time on stage.

"I started singing at a young age. My first experience was singing in the church and that's from where I grew my love for music," he said.

"I just want to focus on my music now and for the show, I will sing with my cousin, Aofa Tivaknoa. I will be singing and she will manage my music."

According to Solomone, the upcoming finals would provide him a platform to get exposed and experience what it is like to perform on stage to a live audience. Kaila! is very good platform for the upcoming artistes to showcase and expose themselves.

"At the moment my preparation has been going on well and I have also selected the track I will be singing. I am practicing the song whenever I get a chance with my cousin so it is helping me well."

Solomone said he liked country and rock music and also had passion for Pacific artistes as well and was expecting a tough competiton from the other 24 contestants this year.

The first round of the competition will be on June 10 with the finals being held on the opening night of the 2017 Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Festival in August.








