Withdrawal 'shameful'

Aqela Susu
Saturday, June 03, 2017

GREENPEACE Australia Pacific has labelled the withdrawal of the US Government from the Paris Agreement as "shameful".

And it has called on Australia to follow the Pacific and stand with those on the frontlines of climate change.

In a statement, Greenpeace Head of Pacific Matisse Walkden-Brown said the Pacific was not going anywhere.

She said Pacific Island states were not just victims of the increasing impacts of climate change but were custodians of large ocean states, leaders in progressive policy, ambitious and outspoken foreign diplomats.

"This is why they would continue to be torchbearers for them, paving the way into the new, safe, just and sustainable world," she said.

"We move on and we move forward, together. While this is a shameful day for President Trump and his people, it will not deter the rest of us.

"The United States administration has shown their allegiance to the glory days of the past. Sadly for them, the economic, science and the people all agree that the fossil fuel days are over and the transformation towards zero carbon now irreversibly underway and accelerating."

Ms Walkden-Brown said the withdrawal by the Trump administration further isolated them from the rest of the world.

"He must now accept the consequences that we will all move ahead without the US, as real world leaders embrace the clean transition and the social, economic and environmental benefits it brings."








